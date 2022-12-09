ANDERSON — A 61-year-old Anderson woman died in a head-on crash with a FedEx truck in northern Madison County on Friday.
Teresa Durham Falcione was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at 9:24 a.m. on Ind. 9 near the intersection with County Road 1700 North, according to a press release from Captain Robert Olesky with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to the accident involving a FedEx Ground delivery truck and a Buick Envision SUV.
The driver of the truck, Jason Eli Chamnes, 39, of Kokomo, was transported to Community Hospital Anderson with a head injury.
An initial investigation at the scene showed the Buick was being driven northbound by Falcione. It ran off the right side of the roadway, driving for hundreds of feet in the ditch before returning to the pavement, crossing the center line and going into the southbound lane where it collided with the FedEx truck.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Van Buren Township Fire Department.