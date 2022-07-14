ANDERSON — An Anderson woman is listed in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital after being struck by a car.
Jennifer Abbott, 45, was struck by a vehicle being driven by Leonard Fesler, 76, 800 block of Greenfield Drive, at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 53rd Street and South Scatterfield Road.
Abbott is listed in critical condition at the Indianapolis hospital with a head injury.
Fesler has been arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
The probable cause affidavit said Abbott was sitting in a car driven by her mother, waiting to drop off property to a family member at the McDonald’s.
Abbott exited the vehicle while it was stopped and began walking toward the McDonald’s when she was struck by Fesler’s vehicle.
A witness told Anderson Police officers that he observed Abbott exit her mother’s vehicle and begin to run across 53rd Street when hit by Fesler’s vehicle which was turning left from Scatterfield Road onto 53rd Street.
The court document states Fesler told police he was leaving Montana Mike’s and had consumed seven whiskey sours during the evening.
An initial test conducted by police showed Fesler had a blood alcohol content of .082. The legal limit in Indiana is .08.
A search warrant was obtained and a blood draw was administered on Fesler.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD said the Crash Team was called to the scene and the accident remains under investigation.