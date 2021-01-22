ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday accident that killed a 32-year-old woman.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said an autopsy is pending for Amie Yvonne Alexander, 1500 block of Chesterfield Avenue, Anderson.
Major Joey Cole of the Sheriff’s Department said the accident happened about 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of south Rangeline Road.
Cole said Alexander’s vehicle was northbound and left the east side of the road, striking a tree head-on.
Alexander was transported from the scene in cardiac arrest to St. Vincent Hospital Anderson, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Anderson Fire Department, Chesterfield Fire Department and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
