ANDERSON — After two relatives were released from the Madison County Jail in late July, Dawn Johnson-King said she discovered discrepancies between the accounts of injuries they sustained while they were housed there.
Johnson-King and several friends and family members gathered Saturday near the corner of Eighth Street and Central Avenue with handwritten signs describing allegations of misconduct among staff members at the jail. She described the small, informal protest as a way of bringing attention not only to the issue, but to a lack of response to multiple complaints that she’s filed with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
“It needs to be investigated,” Johnson-King said. “My family member does have some complaints turned in to the Madison County Jail, and it’s been over 90 days, and we haven’t heard anything back.”
Johnson-King said she has documentation of incident reports that she claims have times on them which differ from time stamps on in-house video recordings of incidents which resulted in injuries to her relatives. She added that there are other discrepancies in the reports which she believes point to jail officers falsifying information to avoid disciplinary action.
Her family members, she said, have physical and mental health issues that were not properly evaluated by jail staff.
“They had some disturbing experiences while incarcerated, and they do have some mental and physical disabilities,” she said. “I looked over some of their paperwork, and some of the paperwork just didn’t match up with their injuries.”
Reached by phone prior to Saturday’s gathering, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he could not directly comment on Johnson-King’s complaints without knowing specific circumstances of the incidents in question. He said jail staff members are expected to conduct themselves professionally at all times.
“We work as hard as we possibly can to stay as close to jail standards as possible,” Mellinger said, noting that the current facility normally houses 20% to 30% more prisoners than its capacity. “We work hard every single day to do what we can with the cards that we are dealt.”
Plans to build a new 450-bed jail at an estimated cost of $86 million have been hampered as discussions over financing and a feasibility study have dragged on. An advisory committee to help guide the process was established last week by the Madison County Commissioners.
Johnson-King also acknowledged reports of substandard conditions at the jail, which she said contributed to the mental stress her relatives endured while incarcerated.
“I just noticed that once my family members were released from the Madison County Jail, they had respiratory infections, bald spots on their head, and they were having trouble breathing,” she said. “The majority of their clothes were full of mold and mildew when they were released.”
