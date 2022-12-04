ANDERSON — Providing a blanket of security around children who’ve been victims of sexual assault is something 85-year-old Carol Rattler has been doing since COVID-19 began.
For nearly 20 years, Rattler directed the Pet A Pal, a program in which dogs visited nursing home residents, sometimes in costume.
When COVID-19 struck, that program ended, leaving Rattler with surplus fabric formerly used for dog costumes.
“I thought ‘OK. I’ll make quilts for little kids because I know there’s kids that come into the hospital, and they’ve probably never had a quilt of their own,’” she said.
“I wanted them to have something to pull up around them to kind of help them get through the tragic experience they’d been through.”
Rattler had no idea her quilts were going to sexual assault victims. But she knew they were going to kids being treated in the Community Health Network.
Rattler’s blankets provide security and excitement, said Hope Miller, program manager for the health network’s Sexual Assault Treatment Center.
“The blankets that Carol makes have the colorful stuff on the outside and on the inside. It’s also got the soft stuff (flannel) on the inside to kind of make them feel better,” Miller said.
Rattler advised people to do something that makes them feel good and will help others.
Sexual assault doesn’t look like its media portrayals, Miller said. Injuries are often emotional and psychological instead of physical.
“It’s one of those crimes that the person who’s the victim carries a lot of burden, a lot of shame,” she said.
Help is available for those affected. Miller said a great way to support victims is to get them help.
Miller said victims should receive a hospital exam, if five days or fewer since the assault. Findings from the exam are admissible in court, if collected within that time frame, per state guidelines.
Hospital security will then take the person to the center, where they will receive additional care.
Minors can be examined after the five days are up, but evidence will not be collected. Such exams are available by appointment.
Appointments may be made by calling (765) 298-5598.