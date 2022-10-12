ANDERSON — The members of the five committees to make recommendations on how Anderson will distribute $23.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds. have been chosen.
Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick Jr. announced his citizen appointments this week.
The Broderick administration is preparing the online application process; committees have not scheduled any meetings.
Both the City Council and the mayor could appoint 10 community members, two members of the council and two administration appointments to each of the five committees.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski will serve as legal adviser to each panel.
The committee members will review applications for American Rescue Plan funds, which will be voted on by the City Council.
Businesses and organizations that are turned down in the initial application review can file an appeal with Broderick and the council.
Broderick has to act on an appeal within seven days and the council within 10 days.
To date, the city has authorized spending $3 million as premium pay for employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and has awarded $700,000 to Anderson Housing Authority for the renovation of Lincolnshire Apartments.
In city officials’ spending plan for ARP funds have allocated $2.2 million for small business assistance, $2.2 million for nonprofits, $2.25 million for homeowner assistance, $2.25 million for affordable housing and $900,000 for homeless programs.
The plan includes $9 million for infrastructure improvements to the city’s water utility including new wells and expansion of the Lafayette water treatment plant.