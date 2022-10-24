ANDERSON — Anderson’s “Can Man,” Larry VanNess, died Monday at an Indianapolis-area hospital, according to his caregiver, Rachel Landers.
VanNess was a familiar sight around Anderson, always smiling and looking for tabs from pop cans.
He would always tell people how many tabs he had collected over the years.
Landers said she was notified that VanNess, 75, died from medical issues after being struck by a car in downtown Anderson on Oct. 2.
Landers has been a caregiver for VanNess the past seven years and was visiting him daily at the hospital and remaining in contact with his doctors.
She said VanNess had surgery for a broken femur Oct. 3 and eventually developed several infections.
“He already had some health issues."
She said VanNess had a very significant life story overall, having been homeless at the age of 16.
“He had a life of substance abuse and making bad decisions,” Landers said. “It came to a point that Larry turned his life around and focused on doing good for other people.
“I decided he was someone I would want to spend my time with,” she said. “He showed it was possible to overcome any difficulties in life.”
Landers said for almost two decades, VanNess collected the tabs from soda and beer cans and donated them to Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.
“He had a great testimony,” she said.
The staff and volunteers at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana are heartbroken at the news of the VanNess' death, the organization said in a news release.
"He was a good friend to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana for nearly 20 years," it states. "He was our most well-known and beloved pop tab collector and advocate, having collected more than 27 million tabs, every single one of which he personally counted by hand.
"Larry may not have had children of his own, but he cared deeply about the mission of RMHCCIN and the people it served, and often shared that collecting pop tabs gave him purpose.
"We are heartbroken over the loss of our very near and dear friend. Our team is working hard to find a way to properly memorialize his memory and will share more once those details are finalized."
The Ronald McDonald House helps provide places for families to stay while their children are in the hospital.
Money from recycling the aluminum tabs helps fund the house.
VanNess started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking with a family at Shadyside Park about the Ronald McDonald House.