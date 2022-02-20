ANDERSON — When friends of Larry VanNess throw him a birthday party, as they did Saturday at the McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Anderson, the occasion is equal parts celebration and collection.
VanNess, who turned 75 last Thursday, spent nearly three hours accepting well wishes — and pop can tabs — from a steady stream of acquaintances who wanted to show their appreciation for him and for his staunch support of the Ronald McDonald House.
Known as the “Can Man,” VanNess has over 19 years collected more than 25 million pop can tabs and donated them to the charity, which helps provide places for families to stay while their children are in the hospital. Money from recycling the aluminum tabs helps fund the effort.
“He just keeps going,” said Doug Smith, who with his wife Laura stopped by to wish VanNess well and present him with a bag full of tabs. “He really sees what he’s doing as a big service, and it is. He’s ignited so many people around him to support him. It’s amazing.”
VanNess started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking with a family at Shadyside Park about the Ronald McDonald House.
“They dared me to get a million tabs,” VanNess recalled. “I told them I’d get a million tabs and then I’d quit. I lied. I’m a tab-a-holic now.”
Several people who stopped by to wish VanNess well said they’re awed by his enthusiasm and desire to help others — and the way his passion draws people to help him.
“I see him all around town, just running around getting (tabs). … That’s what keeps me going,” Anderson resident JoAnn Griner said. “That’s what makes me think, ‘OK, we’re going to be all right’ — when people are that nice and care enough about other people.”
VanNess has achieved local celebrity status with his hobby. His friend Rachel Landers manages two Facebook pages dedicated to him and also serves as his unofficial chauffeur, helping him run errands and collect tabs at various locations around town.
“Everywhere he goes, people know who he is, and he’s just very excited,” Landers said.
“His tenacity just is amazing,” Laura Smith said. “You put your mind to something the way he does, and support comes from every stretch of the county to help him out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.