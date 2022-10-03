ANDERSON — Anderson’s “Can Man,” Larry VanNess, is in an Indianapolis hospital after being struck by a car in the downtown area Sunday.
VanNess, 75, was crossing Jackson Street when he was hit by a car at 8:42 p.m. at the intersection with 11th Street.
The vehicle's driver, Odell Wilkerson, 66, of Anderson, was making a turn, according to the Anderson Police Department.
No charges have been filed.
A report states VanNess was taken to an Anderson hospital with injuries to the head and shoulder and later transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
A Facebook post said VanNess underwent successful surgery Monday.
VanNess has collected more than 25 million pop can tabs that have been donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Anderson during the past 19 years.
The Ronald McDonald House helps provide places for families to stay while their children are in the hospital. Money from recycling the aluminum tabs helps fund the house.
VanNess started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking with a family at Shadyside Park about the Ronald McDonald House.