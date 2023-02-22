ANDERSON — Electric rates for the city of Anderson will increase 4.62% for residential customers for April through June.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the rate increase, which will raise the monthly bill for residential customers using 800 kilowatts from $100.25 to $104.92.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Tuesday the increase was a result of the cost of purchasing electrical power from Indiana Municipal Power Agency.
Pochard said there is normally an increase in the rates for the second quarter of a year.
That will follow a 3.68% rate increase for the current quarter.
“Our rates are still below those for investor-owned utilities,” Pochard said.
The Indiana Municipal Power Agency is a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
In other business: The Board of Public Works approved the request of the Anderson Community Development Department to amend the amount available to renters through the Urgent Need Housing Assistance Program.
The allowance was increased to $4,000, from $1,500, to help renters pay rent, security deposits and utility costs.