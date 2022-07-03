ANDERSON — Anderson brought back the Independence Parade on Saturday after a two-year shutdown due to COVID-19.
The parade began minutes after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Eighth and Main streets heading south. Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. led the event, passing out Tootsie Rolls from the top of a car, followed by various politicians campaigns for upcoming elections.
Those in the parade then made their way to Jackson Street heading north and circling back to Eighth Street. Other organizations including dance groups, suicide prevention and local high school marching bands participated.
"I haven't been since I was little," said Sage Chapin, a Muncie resident who attended. "It was really interesting, and there were a lot of surprises I didn't expect to see."
Directly following the parade was a carnival featuring games and prizes for kids, food trucks, a bounce house and live entertainment. A fireworks show closed off the night.