ANDERSON — Supply chain issues are likely to have the planned rehabilitation of the Lincolnshire Apartments constructed in several phases.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Wednesday that roofing materials and heating and cooling equipment are currently on back order.
She told members of Anderson Housing Inc., the not for profit arm of the Housing Authority, that the Anderson Historical Commission has to approve the new windows for the building.
Townsend said the current plan is as work is completed on the lower floors to seek certificates of occupancy for those units.
“We’re facing challenges we can’t control,” she said.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of AHI, said the lower floors can be rented to public housing tenants while work is taking place on the roof and upper floors of the building.
There is currently no timeline for when the work will be completed but the goal is to have the apartments renovated by this fall.
Townsend said that LED lighting is being purchased for the exterior of the building in an attempt to stop people from breaking into the apartment building.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
Garrison Frazier, an Indianapolis-based company, is partnering with the Anderson Housing Authority on the project.
Currently there are 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and seven studio apartments.
A fitness center, community room and office is planned for the first floor.
Townsend previously said the project will cost an estimated $2 million.
The Anderson Housing Authority will manage the property along with Westwood Manor and the Abbott Apartments, she said.
The Redevelopment Commission approved a $700,000 bond for the project by using tax increment financing revenues.
