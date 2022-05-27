ANDERSON — Anderson High School sophomore Delaynie Stanley, 16, and junior Cameron Lewis, 17, have never attended a big-city parade with its professionally designed floats, polished performers and celebrities.
But rather than be in the stands at noon Saturday, watching the 66th AES 500 Festival Parade in Indianapolis, they will be performing with the Marching Highlanders for an estimated crowd of 200,000.
“I’m so excited because I’ve seen it on TV a few times and now going to be a part of it,” said Delaynie, who normally plays flute but will be dancing with the color guard during the parade. She also serves as field commander.
The Marching Highlanders are one of 14 marching bands from across the U.S. to participate in the parade, one of the largest in the nation, which traditionally kicks off the Indy 500 race weekend.
Though they will be marching on their own this year, the Marching Highlanders were part of the 270-member Madison County combined marching band in 2018.
AHS Band Director Richard Geisler said the Marching Highlanders were invited to participate in the parade after being named Band Day champions at the Indiana State Fair in 2019. However, the parade has been canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the return of the parade, and they kept our spot for us,” he said. “It’s an amazing event, and it’s a great opportunity for the kids to go out and get recognized and have a performance opportunity before the competitive season starts.”
In keeping with this year’s parade theme, “Back to Traditions. Racing Forward,” the band, known for its kilts and bagpipes, is performing two selections, “Scotland the Brave” and “The Crags of Tumbledown Mountain,” that harken back to its Scottish roots.
The band has been practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays since mid-April.
“We’ve added more practices to prepare for this event,” Geisler said.
From his experience with the countywide band in 2018, Geisler said this seems to be the best way to go about preparing for an event of this magnitude.
“I’ve learned that our method of preparation worked really well, and we have followed that system. I think we’ll be in a good place for Saturday.”
Cameron, who plays the clarinet and bagpipes and will be next school year’s drum major, said he’s well prepared for the mile-and-a-half march through downtown Indianapolis since he runs about nine miles a day.
“I saw the commercial on TV for the parade, and I thought, ‘Wow, we’re really going to be in that,’” he said. “I feel like it’s really cool that we have the honor of being recognized in the biggest parade in the state.”