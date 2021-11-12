ANDERSON — The residential tax abatement in the city of Anderson has been extended for another year.
The Anderson City Council Thursday voted unanimously to extend the program that started in 1981 during the administration of former Mayor J. Mark Lawler.
The program provides a tax abatement of three years for the construction of new housing in subdivisions and six years for what is known as in-fill housing in existing neighborhoods.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Commission, said there have been 13 approved tax abatements this year.
He said in 2020 there were 31 tax abatements approved by the city council.
“The difference is not the market,” Winkler said, “but places to build.”
He noted that there are no available lots in the Apple Downs subdivision and properties along West Eighth Street.
“The requests will increase as new residential development comes to Anderson,” Winkler said. “There are plans for two developments in south Anderson and one each on the west side and east side of the city.”
Over the past seven years there has been $28 million in new residential developments in Anderson, he said.
Winkler said over a decade, that would produce an additional $2.8 million in revenues for the city.
