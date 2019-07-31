ANDERSON — Danny Davis didn’t need to use a GPS to find the home where an aggressive dog was reported on the loose in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. Working as an animal control officer for more than 30 years, Davis is quite familiar with every street, alley and side road within Anderson’s city limits.
As one of two Anderson Animal Control officers, Davis spends his morning shift answering complaints, checking on animals and keeping on the lookout for stray or abandoned animals. He said he sees more neglect cases in Anderson than abuse when it comes to animals, but the two often go hand in hand.
“You are neglecting them because they aren’t being fed or whatever and that turns into abuse,” said Davis, 54.
He said a common mistake people make with dogs is not bringing them inside during the extreme weather conditions.
“It’s really about the housing of your animals on days like this,” Davis said. “It’s too hot. More people need to realize they need to bring their dogs in on certain days – no matter what — even if they are outside dogs.
“With an index of 100 degrees – there is no way they can survive, even with a dog house. They need to be brought inside where it’s a little bit cooler.”
Davis said his job is to enforce city ordinances, but also educate people on the laws and make sure they are properly caring for their animals. He said it is frustrating to see dogs tied up outside and going without attention.
“I cut a lot of people slack,” he said. “I talk to them first to let them know where I’m coming from and then I follow up to make sure you took me serious. When I come back, they know I’m serious.”
Davis said his family is originally from Columbus, South Carolina, but he was born and raised in Anderson.
“Madison Heights, Class of ‘84,” he said with a laugh. “My mom came here with General Motors.”
About every three or four blocks, Davis would raise his hand to wave at a friend driving by or tapped his horn to wave at someone out in their yard. His smile was infectious.
Davis pulled into a driveway separating two homes and looked for the dog that was reported to the Anderson Police Department as being vicious. It did not take long to find him.
“And he’s a biggun, too,” said Davis looking at the dog.
Jeremy Nussbaum stood on his covered porch facing his neighbor’s front porch where a large brown and white dog sat regally wagging his tail.
“I don’t think he’s mean,” Davis said.
His voice jumped several octaves and softened into what could be described as a baby talk tone as Davis stepped out of his vehicle.
“Hi, buddy,” Davis almost cooed. “How are you? Come here. That’s a good boy, yes you are. You’re not mean.”
The large dog walked slowly toward Davis wagging his docked tail so hard, his whole body moved back and forth with each step.
Nussbaum shouted to Davis from the porch that he hated to call animal control on his neighbor’s dog. He remained on the porch holding a sheathed long green umbrella until Davis led the dog into the neighbor’s backyard.
“You can see the saliva all over my umbrella,” said Nussbaum who said the dog had attacked him. “What kind of dog is it? I said it looked like it had pit bull in it.”
“Nah, it’s a Cane Corso – a totally different breed,” said Davis. “He wasn’t going to attack you, he wanted to play.”
Nussbaum insisted the dog was aggressive and had bared his teeth.
“Did you throw something at him?” Davis asked in a teasing tone.
“I did not,” said Nussbaum. “He growled at me. He was not like he was with you.”
The two men laughed and Davis told Nussbaum the dog had slipped from his collar and he put it back in the neighbor’s backyard. Nussbaum thanked him profusely for taking care of the situation.
Davis got back into the Animal Control’s new truck which had been recently purchased and talked about the climate control portion of the truck where the animals were kept when being transported. He also talked about the department’s new offices and changes to the department including the recent appointment of Kris Ockomon as the senior humane officer for the Anderson Police Department.
“It’s not a new position,” said Kris Ockomon when interviewed about the appointment. “The mayor is looking to enhance what we are doing and it’s a good fit for me.”
Ockomon said the senior humane officer responsibilities were handled by Assistant Chief Jake Brown before he assumed the position on July 15. One of his priorities is addressing pet overpopulation and looking for ways to better partner with the Anderson Protection League.
Police Chief Tony Watters said the department has needed a senior humane officer for awhile. He said several people were considered for the position, but Ockomon was familiar with the shelter and expressed a high level of interest in the position.
Watters said Ockomon will report directly to him and oversee Davis and Dennis Watson who works second shift as an animal control officer. He said Ockomon will be taking calls and working with members of the community to address animal issues.
“It’s not an office type of position at all,” he said.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said having Ockomon fill the position “made a lot of sense.”
“When animal control folks need help they need it now,” Broderick said. “They don’t need it later. I had talked to Tony sometime back and we had brainstormed a little bit on it.”
Broderick said Ockomon will help streamline the animal control operations and they want to do whatever they can to help support the Animal Protection League.
“Hopefully, in time, it will help alleviate a little of the frustration, although I’m sure a little of that will continue,” Broderick said.
