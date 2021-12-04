ANDERSON — The Herald Bulletin’s annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign, launched Thanksgiving Day, is off to a fast start.
Through Friday, 36 donations totaling $3,965 had been received. That puts the current donation total at 16% of the $25,000 goal. The largest donation, made anonymously, received thus far is $500.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas and providing food and other necessities year round to local families in need.
Contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, call 765-622-1212 ahead of time. No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin will publish donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until Christmas Day. The Empty Stocking Fund will also accept anonymous gifts.
You can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.
