CHESTERFIELD — Under a tent as they waited for the start of the annual Independence Day parade in Chesterfield, a mother slathered sunscreen onto the outstretched arms of a boy.
Across the street another mom separated a row of chairs to make room for a stroller so her toddler could see the Madison County Shrine Club’s desert patrol in their mini-vehicles and performers from the William Harvey Dance Academy.
Meanwhile Nina Baker, a resident who has lived seven years along the parade route, put a large stereo speaker in her front yard to help the parade-goers near her get the party started.
“We want to bring joy to everybody. I just have to watch what comes up on my playlist, keep it family-friendly,” she said.
Even though she welcomes the revelers, Baker said, at times they have left her yard in shambles, so she also put up posts and attached yellow caution tape in preparation for the crowd that comes from as far away as Tipton.
“Sometimes it’s wonderful, and the next time, they tear up your yard, but it’s always nice to see everybody,” Baker said.
Chesterfield is one of many communities in the Madison County area that welcomed crowds dressed in red, white and blue for parades over the Fourth of July weekend.
The hour-long extravaganza in Chesterfield included fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles from Middletown and Richland Township, the Anderson High School Marching Highlanders and floats carrying members of various veterans groups. Businesses and politicians for various offices also marketed their wares and skills to the community just east of Anderson.
Children were treated to candy and frozen treats to ward off the heat and delighted by bubbles blown from a couple of the floats.
Deb and Bob Wilson arrived from Daleville with their four children about 9:45 a.m. Monday to set up their tent to shield them from the 85-degree sun near the start of the parade route. The parade followed by a cookout at home is part of the family’s traditional festivities to mark the 246 years since the Founding Fathers signed our nation’s Declaration of Independence.
“This is not our first rodeo,” Deb Wilson said. “It fills up really fast. We saw people setting up tents last night.”
Her family’s priority was to get a good spot before law enforcement closed down Indiana 32.
“I love the area. The kids can run around a little bit and not be concerned,” Bob Wilson noted.