ANDERSON – The Gathering of the Queens will host its fifth annual Gathering this Saturday which is designed to empower local residents.
The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Impact Center.
The event is hosted to empower, encourage and elevate women and men throughout the Anderson community.
The first event took place in 2019 and has grown to include services to more than 1,000 families each month.
The Gathering of the Queens sponsors a mobile market every Tuesday, the Senior/Young Mothers food pantry on Thursdays at the Impact Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Veteran’s Pantry on the second Saturday of each month and the food pantry by appointment on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.
The Gathering of the Queens also partnered with a local school to create a community garden on Locust Street to provide fresh produce to families.
Speakers this year include Wilisha Ganale Scaife of Ball State University and the Union Missionary Baptist Church of Muncie; Sherry Peak, executive director of the Anderson Impact Center; and Kokomo Pastor Lori Minor.
Special musical guest Paris Burt will be performing along with the New Liberty Church worship team.