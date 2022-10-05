ANDERSON — For the past seven years Rev. Anthony Harris has been organizing the Reconciliation Walk to promote unity in Anderson.
Harris, the pastor of Church Upon the Rock, first organized the walk across the Eisenhower Bridge in 2016.
He said Wednesday the walk has taken place every year, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those wishing to participate this Saturday are asked to meet at the Anderson City Building at 9:30 a.m.
Traditionally the event starts with prayers from Harris and other local members of the clergy. The group than walks across the bridge to Athletic Park for additional prayer.
“I’m not really discouraged,” Harris said. “It takes a lot of work.
“If we don’t come together, Anderson will not improve,” he said. “We want to let people know that Anderson can survive with peace and harmony.”
Harris said with the different things facing children today in Anderson and Madison County it’s important that adults listen to the children and their needs.
“This is good time to come together and show people we care about our community,” he said. “There needs to be a focus on the youth of the community.”
The Walk is sponsored by the Concerned Ministers Association of Madison County.