ANDERSON — An anonymous $5,000 donation helped lift The Herald Bulletin’s Empty Stocking Fund to $16,875, well over the $15,000 goal for the annual campaign that ended Jan. 15.
The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin work together at the holidays each year to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
“I cannot express how much we appreciate the community’s outpouring for the Empty Stocking Fund,” Beverly Joyce, publisher of The Herald Bulletin, said. “Each year businesses, groups and individuals step forward to assist our children though the Empty Stocking Fund – many of those individuals wish to remain anonymous.
“When called on, this community responds, and we are extremely grateful for their generosity and compassion.”
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army supply food and other necessities to families year round. This Christmas season, the Salvation Army provided 711 local families, including 1,373 children, with toys, food and clothes, according to Maj. Mike Wolfe, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Madison County.
“We want to thank all the donors to the Empty Stocking Fund,” Wolfe said. “We couldn’t have done it without the donations.”
Wolfe explained that the need for assistance is growing in Madison County.
“We’re seeing a lot of families that are working part time and continue to live in poverty, so they need a little help at the holidays, and that’s what the fund is for,” he said.
The Salvation Army official said it’s gratifying to see children receive gifts at the holidays through the campaign.
“One little boy ended up getting a tricycle and was thrilled to death to get one for Christmas,” Wolfe recounted.
In addition to the $5,000 donation, here’s a list of other contributions that came in just before the campaign’s Jan. 15 deadline:
• $500, in memory of Gene and Norma Clark, Lewis and Margaret Kilmer, Roy and Ethel Huntzinger, and Dale and Jessie Pettigrew
• $127.65, Patricia Peeler
• $25, Bonnie Parsons, in memory of Bob Parsons
• $25, Garry J. Bailey
• $200, Anna Beth Yost
• $100, Marian M. Phillips
• $40, Gregory Fisher
•$50, Bob and Dee Gilliam, in memory of Dr. William (Bill) Wright
• $100, Natalie Bogan
• $125, in memory of George Pettigrew
