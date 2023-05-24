ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department has hired two new officers that will attending the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday approved the two hires, bringing the department's employment level to 105.
The department is budgeted for 110 members.
Maurice Magee, 32, is a 2010 graduate of Warren Central High School and resides in Fishers.
London Trapp, 26, graduated from Peoria High School in 2015 and served four years with the U.S. Army. He is a resident of Noblesville.
The Safety Board voted to approve changes in the department's general orders.
Lee said these were the last policy changes as the police department seeks accreditation.
He said the process should be completed in September or October.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced last year that the department was starting the process with Indiana Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
The accreditation commission has developed a set of standards and best practices for police agencies across the state.
The website says that earning its accreditation is a clear statement of exceptional levels of professionalism and commitment to excellence in law enforcement.
APD has taken recent steps to improve its law enforcement measures. They include:
Continuously replacing aging police vehicles
Implementing and expanding a vehicle take-home program
Installing in-car computers in all patrol cars
Issuing new body cameras and uniforms for all officers
Streamlining creation of documentation and reports
Rewriting and updating all policies and procedures, including making most policies available online
Creating a new complaint and compliment process.