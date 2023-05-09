ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire three new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday voted to approve the new hires, bringing the Anderson Police Department to 104.
The department is budgeted for 110 members.
The three new hires are:
Anthony Biddle, 28, a graduate of Anderson High School and has an Associates degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio. He has four years of law enforcement experience and currently works for the Middletown Police Department.
Zeke Bollinger, 21, is a graduate of Noblesville High School and as an Associates degree from Ball State University. He has been employed at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Thomas Townsend, 24, graduated from Shakamak High School and attended Ball State University. He has been working as a member of the Delaware County Department of Child Services.
“Thank you for joining the Anderson Police Department,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “I want to thank the families and the importance of standing behind these young men that will work hard every day.”