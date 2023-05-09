Logo21 - Anderson Police Department

John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin Anderson city police headquarters and city court building at 11th and Main Streets.

 John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire three new officers.

The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday voted to approve the new hires, bringing the Anderson Police Department to 104.

The department is budgeted for 110 members.

The three new hires are:

Anthony Biddle, 28, a graduate of Anderson High School and has an Associates degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio. He has four years of law enforcement experience and currently works for the Middletown Police Department.

Zeke Bollinger, 21, is a graduate of Noblesville High School and as an Associates degree from Ball State University. He has been employed at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Thomas Townsend, 24, graduated from Shakamak High School and attended Ball State University. He has been working as a member of the Delaware County Department of Child Services.

“Thank you for joining the Anderson Police Department,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “I want to thank the families and the importance of standing behind these young men that will work hard every day.”

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.