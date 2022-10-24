ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire a new police officer.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday OK'd the hiring of Leesha Thacker, 21, a graduate of Whiteland High School with double majors in criminal justice and psychology from Ball State University.
Police Chief Mike Lee said Thacker has experience as a reserve officer in Henry County and has passed all departmental tests.
She will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy starting in January.
Her hiring brings the Anderson Police Department to 108 members and is budgeted for 110 people.
“I’m very excited,” Thacker said. “I started working to be a nurse in high school, but didn’t think I would do great with blood.
“I took a class in criminal justice and loved forensic psychology."
Thacker’s uncle David Allen is a police officer in Louisville.
“Living in Muncie, I applied to a lot of police departments,” she said. “Anderson has great call numbers, so I’ll always be busy.”