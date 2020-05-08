ANDERSON — Officials with the Anderson Police Department have confirmed they are investigating the early April death under mysterious circumstances of an Anderson man.
APD Maj. Joel Sandefur said no further information was available about the incident in which Terry Smith, 67, was found with broken ribs around April 8 at his home around the 3100 block of Raible Avenue. The father of two adult children was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where he suffered some seizures and later died, according to family members.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said an autopsy was performed on April 16. Final results of the autopsy, which includes toxicology screens, won’t be available for a few more weeks, she said.
Smith’s cousin, Gary Snider, a resident of Hancock County, said though the family initially suspected foul play, the broken ribs could have been caused by a fall.
Snider said Smith, who at least for a while did some insulation work, lived in an apartment behind the home where his mother, Nina Smith, lived. The sister of Snider’s mother, Bernice Snider, she died of a stroke a few days after Smith on Easter at age 97 but was aware of what happened to her son, Snider said.
Though they hadn’t seen one another in years, Snider said he and Smith were close as children, often spending time at the home of their grandmother.
“When our grandmother died, everybody went their own way,” Snider said.
