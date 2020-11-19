ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a Wednesday shooting that sent a local man to an Indianapolis hospital.
Maj. Joel Sandefur said Darian Turner, 19, of Anderson was shot about 7:30 p.m. while he was sitting inside a car near the intersection of Nichol Avenue and Irving Way.
Police say Turner had a passenger with him during the time of the shooting but the passenger escaped the incident without injury.
Turner was taken to a local Anderson hospital for treatment, before being transported to Methodist Hospital of Indianapolis. He is expected to survive his injury, Sandefur said.
Witnesses told police gunshots were heard in the area prior to police arriving, according to a press release.
Police said they are looking for a dark colored late model SUV, which may have been involved in the shooting. Police say it is possible that the SUV may have sustained damage during the shooting.
Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
The case remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.