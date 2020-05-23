20200523-nws-fatalcrash 2.JPG

Anderson Police Department investigators confer as they investigate a accident involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in the 3400 block of South Scatterfield Road. Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone confirmed there was one fatality as a result from the accident.

 John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department fatality team continues to investigate a Friday accident that resulted in the death of a local man.

Ma. Joel Sandefur with APD said Saturday that Charles McConnell, 28, Anderson, died as a result of injuries when his motorcycle crashed.

McConnell was traveling north on Scatterfield Road at 3:21 p.m. At the intersection with Sunnyside Drive a car driven by Gwendolyn Tierney, 82, Anderson, turned in front of McConnell.

Sandefur said there was no collision between Tierney’s car and McConnell’s motorcycle. He said McConnell lost control of the motorcycle.

He said there was no indication of whether or not McConnell was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.

Recommended for you