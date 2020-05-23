ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department fatality team continues to investigate a Friday accident that resulted in the death of a local man.
Ma. Joel Sandefur with APD said Saturday that Charles McConnell, 28, Anderson, died as a result of injuries when his motorcycle crashed.
McConnell was traveling north on Scatterfield Road at 3:21 p.m. At the intersection with Sunnyside Drive a car driven by Gwendolyn Tierney, 82, Anderson, turned in front of McConnell.
Sandefur said there was no collision between Tierney’s car and McConnell’s motorcycle. He said McConnell lost control of the motorcycle.
He said there was no indication of whether or not McConnell was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The accident remains under investigation.
