ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Friday shooting that injured a 64-year-old man.
Police were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, they found Samuel Sutton, Anderson, in the middle of the roadway.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer with APD said Sutton suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
“Detectives were able to obtain some evidence and witnesses provided information,” he said. “That has assisted in making progress in the case.”
Officers secured the scene and provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported Sutton to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Monday following surgery.
The Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Senseney at 765-648-6757 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.