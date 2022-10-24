ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department is searching for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Sunday and left the scene of the accident.
APD responded at 9:21 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 2100 block of South Scatterfield Road by a white or light-colored Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck.
According to a press release, when officers arrived, they found Charles A. Adams, 31, lying in the roadway.
Adams was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The preliminary investigation states Adams was walking north on South Scatterfield Road when he was hit by the pick-up truck.
The Chevrolet pick-up truck never slowed or stopped to check on Adams and the vehicle was last reported traveling north.
The APD Crash Team is conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.