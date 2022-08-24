ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Wednesday shooting incident that left a 38-year-old man with minor injuries.
Police were dispatched at 12:10 a.m. near the intersection of Mulvane and Arrow avenues on a report of gunshots in the area.
As officers arrived, they established a perimeter and contacted the victim, according to APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.
A report said that while the victim was driving north on Arrow Avenue, the suspect vehicle, a maroon Ford sedan, was in front of him.
The injured man said the suspect then reversed the car, collided with the victim’s vehicle and began firing gunshots.
A secondary crash occurred when the victim accelerated forward into the suspect vehicle. It was seen traveling north and was located, unoccupied, near the intersection of Sixth Street and Arrow.
Officers on the scene conducted both K9 and drone searches of the immediate area. No suspects have been arrested, and the case remains under investigation.
The victim sustained minor injuries to his arm during the incident, and officers located evidence at the scene indicating multiple gunshots were fired.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).