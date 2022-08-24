ANDERSON – Anderson police are investigating a Wednesday shooting incident that left a 38-year-old man with minor injuries.
Police were dispatched at 12:10 a.m. near the intersection of Mulvane and Arrow Avenue on a report of gunshots in the area.
As officers arrived on the scene, they established a perimeter and contacted the victim, according to APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight. The report said while the victim was driving northbound on Arrow Avenue, the suspect vehicle, a maroon Ford sedan, was in front of him.
The injured man said the suspect then reversed the car, collided with the victim’s vehicle and began firing gunshots.
A secondary crash occurred when the victim accelerated forward into the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was seen traveling northbound and was located unoccupied near the Sixth Street and Arrow Avenue intersection.
Officers on the scene conducted a K9 and a drone search of the immediate area. No suspects have been arrested in connection to this incident, and the case remains under investigation.
The victim sustained minor injuries to his arm during the incident, and officers located evidence on the scene indicating multiple gunshots were fired.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.