ANDERSON — Anderson's police department is moving forward with accreditation plans.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced last year that the department was starting the process with Indiana Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
Chief Mike Lee delivered several documents Monday to Anderson Board of Public Safety members for review, with expected approval at the February meeting.
Lee said the documents were a departmental reorganization and minor changes to some policies.
The accreditation commission has developed a set of standards and best practices for police agencies across the state. The website says that earning its accreditation is a clear statement of exceptional levels of professionalism and commitment to excellence in law enforcement.
APD has taken recent steps to improve its law enforcement measures. They include:
- Continuously replacing aging police vehicles
- Implementing and expanding a vehicle take-home program
- Installing in-car computers in all patrol cars
- Issuing new body cameras and uniforms for all officers
- Streamlining creation of documentation and reports
- Rewriting and updating all policies and procedures, including making most policies available online
- Creating a new complaint and compliment process.
The Safety Board approved Lee's request to trade in nine 2015 police cars.
He said the department was purchasing new patrol cars this year. The nine were being sold to a vendor because they couldn't be used as trade-ins on the new vehicles.
“They are useful only to another police department or security company."