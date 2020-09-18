ANDERSON – An Anderson police officer has been suspended without pay for 90 days by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety conducted an executive session Friday to consider a request by Police Chief Jake Brown to terminate the employment of Tyray Wilson.
During a public meeting, the safety board approved an agreement to suspend Wilson without pay for 90 days after the officer was charged with driving his patrol car in uniform while intoxicated in July.
Wilson will also be placed on probation for 18 months and must undergo a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.
As required by departmental policy, Wilson will have to be declared fit for duty before returning to work.
Brown last week requested the termination of Wilson, but the Board of Public Safety placed him on unpaid administrative leave and scheduled the disciplinary hearing.
A member of the Anderson Police Department since 2019, Wilson is the third generation of his family to serve with the department.
Wilson, 24, was charged with a Class C misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
Brown said that, on Aug. 24, Wilson was provided with information pertaining to his case including the results of a blood alcohol test that showed he was over the legal limit on July 25 when he reported for duty.
“I’m seeking termination for multiple policy violations,” Brown said. “He made a career-ending mistake by consuming alcohol and driving a parked patrol car while in uniform.”
Brown said the alleged incident placed Wilson and members of the public in danger.
On July 25, Wilson said he wanted to get medical treatment, the chief said.
“We found out three days later he didn’t seek treatment,” Brown said. “He also failed to report for duty on July 26 and July 27 and didn’t communicate with his supervisors.”
Wilson was placed on paid administrative leave on July 28.
Board member Sam Dixon said Wilson should be suspended with or without pay but not terminated from the department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Wilson was supposed to report for duty at 6 a.m. July 25. He arrived at the department late, sometime before 9 a.m.
Wilson was asked by Sgt. Mark Naselroad why he was late and didn’t notify dispatch or a supervisor. Wilson reportedly said he overslept and “did not really have an excuse.”
After Naselroad smelled alcohol on Wilson’s breath, Wilson told the sergeant that he’d had a few drinks, consuming the last sometime before midnight, according to the affidavit.
A test, reportedly, showed that Wilson had a blood alcohol content of 0.10%. A subsequent certified chemical test showed Wilson tested at 0.084%, the affidavit said. The Indiana legal limit is 0.08%.
Video footage of the Anderson police parking lot showed Wilson driving his patrol car into the lot the morning of July 25, according to the affidavit.
