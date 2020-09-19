ANDERSON — Officer Jake Clegg’s face lit up with surprise when Pamela Novotney handed him a dozen brightly bouncing mylar balloons outside the Anderson Police Department.
Novotney said she coordinated efforts on Saturday during National Thank an Officer Day to show Anderson police officers they were appreciated for all their work. She got the idea after reading a post about the national day of appreciation on social media.
“I believe they aren’t thanked enough and, in these uncertain times that we are in right now, we have to keep their morale up,” said Novotney. “I know how much just saying thank you to someone really makes your day so much better.”
Novotney said she began planning the event about a week before the national day of recognition, which is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September.
“I didn’t know how I was going to do it,” she said. “If it was just going to be me and my family showing up to say thank you or what, but because I have such wonderful friends, they pitched in and it has been great because they just made it.”
Novotney is already planning to do it again.
“Maybe we can do it for the firemen or for the sheriff’s department, who knows,” she said.
Several restaurants and local businesses in the area donated food for the event when they learned about Novotney’s efforts. She said The Edge, Greek’s Pizzeria in Anderson, Bobber’s Cafe, and GMACK Graphics donated meals or funding while a number of residents brought baked goods and helped purchase flowers, balloons or other snacks.
Novotney said personally thanking each officer was challenging during a worldwide pandemic when masks cover smiles and shaking hands is off limits, but she wasn’t going to let that stop her.
“That’s why we have all the thank you cards,” she said, fanning out the dozens of brightly colored envelopes in her hand. “I had people write personal, inspirational, positive messages in them so it could pertain to anyone who opens it. There are over 100 total.”
Brenda Gouker wrote 20 of the thank-you cards.
“I wanted to show my support to the officers during these times,” she said while standing inside the lobby of the police department. “We can’t defund them — that would be chaos.”
Angela Pardue of Anderson brought six pounds of homemade fudge to the officers. She said at Christmas time she makes fudge for family and friends in a variety of flavors such as Maple walnut, cinnamon and Oreo cookie.
“I just brought peanut butter because that’s everyone’s favorite,” she said with a laugh.
Pardue said she participated in Saturday’s day of appreciation because police officers have a difficult and thankless job.
“I think the police have a hard job because they work with the public,” she said. “Anybody who has ever worked with the public knows that’s not easy. They see the public usually at their worst time.
“We want them to know that they do their job with a lot of support behind them, even if everyone doesn’t show it all of the time.”
Clegg thanked about half a dozen people gathered on the sidewalk in front of the police department after Novotney handed him the balloons and was still smiling as he walked back into the building on Saturday to finish his shift.
Novotney said she, along with several volunteers, planned to return at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. with more food and cards to thank the city’s police officers on all three shifts.
“I want them to know they are supported,” she said. “I know they know, but we need to show it more often.”
