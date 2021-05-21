ANDERSON — Officers with the Anderson Police Department acted quickly to calm a man down who was armed with a handgun and threatening to kill himself inside Jimbo’s bar and restaurant.
APD officers were dispatched to the bar, at 3100 Main St., at 10:49 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they reported hearing a single gunshot inside the bar.
No one was injured from the gunshot.
“Upon making entry, officers observed the male subject armed with the handgun making verbal threats to kill himself,” according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
The man, 49, spoke with the officers, who were able to defuse the situation, and the man dropped the handgun. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The case remains under investigation, according to the press release.
