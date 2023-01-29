ANDERSON — After a three-year absence, the Anderson Police Department will resume its Citizens Academy.
The sessions will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Feb. 25 through March 15.
Topics include city orientation, crime scene processing, criminal investigations, department procedures, firearms, K9 Division, patrol operations, SWAT team and use of force.
The last Citizens Academy was in fall 2019. It's open to any resident over 18.
Police Chief Mike Lee said the Citizens Academy is being resumed coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It allows the community to be engaged with the police department and the department to interact with the community,” he said. “The citizens will learn a lot about the department.”
There will be two classes with up to 20 people in each one, Lee said.
“It’s a great program,” he said. “It will address every major component of the department, and they will learn a lot.”
People interested in participating should contact Assistant Chief Mike Anderson at manderson@cityofanderson.com.