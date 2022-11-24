ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson Police Department are trying to locate a woman in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting incident.
Police are searching for Britney Marling, 37, who is suspected in the shooting of Michael Dees, 31. Dees was shot at 2:32 a.m. in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of several gunshots, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found Dees in an alley east of Columbus Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.
Dees was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.
A preliminary report indicated that Dees was shot by Marling following an altercation.
The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about Marling's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.