ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has identified a second person of interest in the homicide investigation of the death of a 41-year-old man.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said Thursday officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Demarcus S. Davis, 30.
Shortly after the death of Timothy E. Kates, police started to search for Roger Rodriguez, 38, in connection with the incident that happened on June 27.
Officers were dispatched at 10:34 p.m. that night to the 1000 block of West 13th Street on a report of a deceased male in the residence.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Kates dead.
The Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and spoke to several witnesses at the scene.
McKnight said no arrests have been made, but police are asking assistance from the public to locate Rodriguez and Davis.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or through Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.