ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a Saturday shooting that left a woman in serious but stable condition.
Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. to a local hospital where Christina Woods, 30, Anderson, arrived suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman gave a brief statement to officers, and they went to a residence in the 2200 block of West 28th Street.
The residence was processed for evidence and police are attempting to locate a 48-year-old man who is suspected in the shooting.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said police are still in the process of locating the suspect.
Britney Marling, 37, who is suspected in the shooting of Michael Dees, 31, was questioned following the shooting, but has not been arrested.
McKnight said Tuesday the incident remains under investigation.
Dees was shot in the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue on Nov. 23.
Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of several gunshots, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found Dees in an alley east of Columbus Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.
Dees was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, where he’s listed in serious condition.
A preliminary report indicated that Dees was shot by Marling following an altercation.
The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.