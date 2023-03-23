ANDERSON — Every day, police officers are called on to make split-second decisions. Sometimes, it’s a matter of life or death.
The Anderson Police Department recently put into service a new interactive learning simulator to help train officers to deescalate people in crisis and critical incidents.
The department purchased the $40,000 computer equipment last year; it’s capable of 800 different training scenarios.
Lt. John Baysinger, training officer for APD, said the equipment lets officers train on two or three variations of each scenario.
As the scenario plays, the training officer can observe officers’ actions via camera.
During each scenario, the officer undergoing the training can verbally communicate with the actors on the screen, and the actors respond to the officer’s verbal commands.
The training officer can also direct the scenario to react to those commands or create a different scene.
One example is a domestic situation where a man and woman are in a verbal confrontation. The scene can be changed by the actors responding to a verbal command or the display of a weapon.
“We started using the equipment immediately,” Baysinger said. “We’re in the process of teaching all the supervisors how to run it.”
He said it’s educational equipment and not a firearm simulator.
“We’re able to accomplish several different training tasks right here,” Baysinger said. “It teaches better decision making for tactical, operational, procedural and ethical levels.
“We’re able to put officers in real life situations and decision making all in our own building.”
Baysinger said several officers can take part in the training at the same time with the ability to deescalate situations verbally.
He explained there can be low light scenarios where the officers have to use a flashlight to illuminate the scenes.
“The scenarios that include crisis intervention,” Baysinger said, “ allow the officers to ask questions, make mistakes and develop their skills.”
Sgt. Matt Guthrie said it’s a valuable tool for the department because it gives officers the opportunity to train to deescalate situations.
“It’s good for a training basis,” he said. “We can critique and help the younger officers in situations they may not have been in.”
Guthrie said this is the opportunity to train officers before making mistakes on the street.
Baysinger said each training exercise is recorded so the training officers can discuss with the officers why certain decisions were made in a wide range of scenarios.
“Realistically, most of the time we know what to do,” he said. “Sometimes the stress affects us, and that’s the advantage of the playback.”
Baysinger said the equipment will be made available to other police agencies in Madison County; there have been discussions with Alexandria about the use of the training.
Chief Mike Lee said the equipment is very important to the department.
“It’s a valuable tool for our officers,” he said. “They get some motor skills training along with the deescalation training.
“It’s the physical equipment and the training.”