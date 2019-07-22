ANDERSON — Madison County Central Dispatch officially launched its use of an app called PulsePoint Friday morning.
Central Dispatch’s “soft launch” of the app began roughly a month ago, with mainly trained responders preparing for a transition to usage throughout the county. Brent Jensen, director of Madison County Dispatch, said citizens of Madison County can now join the roughly 1.5 million nationwide PulsePoint users.
“In 2018, we had 350 possible cardiac arrest calls — that’s when we get a call from somebody saying there is somebody in their presence not breathing,” Jensen said. “Nationally, you look at about 20% of all cardiac arrest take place in a public place, which is what PulsePoint is here for.”
The app is primarily meant to alert users to when and where a person is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest to allow victims to receive help as quickly as possible.
“When the heart stops, the blood flow to the brain stops and within each minute that goes by, the likelihood of survival decreases,” said Dr. Clay Ludlow, an emergency room doctor at Community Hospital Anderson. “Within four minutess of cardiac arrest, you can have irreversible brain (damage). … The key to survival is early recognition.”
Greg Scott, who gave a testimony of his experience with sudden cardiac arrest at a press conference announcing the public launch of the app, said he was thankful to have a neighbor find him in the middle of the street just as he began experiencing cardiac arrest and hopes PulsePoint will be able to allow more people to provide help that quickly.
“I’m very thankful for what God did for me to help me survive and to be able to tell this story over and over to people so that they understand how important it is to know CPR,” Scott said. “We need to not only promote PulsePoint but also promote CPR training and how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).”
Michele Hockwalt, marketing communications manager at Community Hospital Anderson, said the app works “seamlessly” with methods of responding to cardiac arrest calls already in place.
When a dispatcher receives a call regarding a person who is unconscious and not breathing normally, a Pulse Pointe alert is automatically sent out to all users close to the incident.
Jensen said there are two types of PulsePoint alerts: one for citizens within a quarter-mile radius and one for “verified responders” who may be off duty but have more in-depth training, such as firefighters, and a medical kit or AED with them.
He encouraged everyone to download the app, even those without previous CPR training.
“Even if you don’t know CPR, the app gives instructions — it just takes somebody willing to try,” Jensen said.
Currently, Jensen said the app has about 300 users in Madison County. As more people download it, however, Jensen said he hopes more people will have and take advantage of the opportunity to act as “citizen superheroes.”
Central Dispatch will be doing outreach along with Community Hospital Anderson and other organizations to spread the word about the app and make use more wide-spread throughout the county.
“About 1,000 patients per day in the United States suffer cardiac arrest,” Ludlow said. “Quite honestly, I can’t think of a better use for technology for a smart phone than (PulsePoint).”
Follow Brooke Kemp on Twitter @brookemkemp
