INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed a small claims appeal brought by the Town of Edgewood in a negligence claim entered in favor of a business owner and his family following a 2018 fire that started in shrubbery on the town’s property.
With only limited facts gleaned from exhibits without a transcript, the court upheld the $3,696 in damages awarded to Paul Hensley, his wife Betty Hensley and his daughter Stephanie Grimm.
“The Town did not contest the existence of its duty to an adjoining landowner,” said the memorandum decision authored by Judge L. Mark Bailey.
However, the town did raise as a defense that it had immunity, an argument rejected by the appeals court. Immunity, the court said, implies negligence but denies liability.
According to the court’s nine-page opinion filed on March 23, a row of shrubbery between the Town Hall and the barbershop next door owned by Hensley caught on fire for unexplained reasons in the spring of 2017. The shrubbery again caught on fire June 17, 2018. The fire destroyed a vehicle in the barbershop parking lot, causing the rubber from the tires to melt into the asphalt, and burned an electrical line, depriving the barbershop of power for more than a day.
In a claim filed by Hensley and his family against the town, they maintained Edgewood officials knew about the potential danger of fire from the earlier incident and failed to eliminate the hazard.
Following an evidentiary hearing conducted last July on the Zoom platform because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trio was awarded $685 for the electrical repairs, $232 for lost business revenue, $2,500 for Grimm’s vehicle and $279 for its contents.
Though town officials speculated the fires may have been caused by non-employee visitors who threw smoking materials into the shrubbery, the exact cause of the fire never has been established. Therefore, the appeals court ruled, the trial court rightfully determined that the town’s contributory negligence in keeping the shrubbery contributed to the fire damage, according to the opinion.
“There is evidence to support the trial court’s determination that the Town did not remove its shrubbery after the first fire and allowed a dry condition to continue ‘unaddressed’ such that it could serve as ‘tinder,’” the ruling states.
The town also tried unsuccessfully to argue that Grimm was at least partially at fault for the damage to her car because she parked next to the shrubs.
“In essence, the Town claims that Grimm had a duty to assess the condition of the Town’s shrubbery, park her vehicle more remotely, and leave her keys in anticipation of another possible fire,” the opinion said.
In the first fire, the owner of a vehicle parked nearby was able to remove it before there was any damage.
