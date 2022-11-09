ANDERSON — The application process for nearly $7.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds will start in January, according to Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
He was among those who spoke at a joint informational meeting Wednesday for five committees whose members will make funding recommendations to the administration and City Council for approval.
The city received $23.1 million in ARP money, of which $9 million has been set aside for infrastructure and $3 million for employee bonuses. An additional $700,000 is set aside for administrative costs.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. also met with the committees’ members, who will review applications and pass on suggestions for distributing $7,775,00 in ARP funds. The mayor and City Council appointed the members.
“I want to thank you for your willingness to serve on the committees,” Broderick said. “The purpose of the committees is to use the requirements of the law and score the applications for funding.”
Broderick said the city administration is in the process of developing the criteria for funding and has to meet U.S. Treasury Department requirements.
He said a reasonable time frame will be established for the application process. Winkler said the process would begin in January.
Each member of the five designated committees will receive that panel’s applications through email to begin the scoring process.
All the committee meetings will be open to the public, but there is no ability for public comment.
“The public is there to observe and hear the decisions being made,” Broderick said.
He said the Muncie used a similar process and has already distributed $2 million to 30 nonprofit organizations.
Winkler said there will be a webpage that will include an overview of the applications, and each committee will have its own webpage.
“The No. 1 goal is to follow the federal rules and regulations.”
Committee member Cherilyn Horning of the Not-for-Profit Committee, asked what the role of the committee is since the scoring and criteria are being set by the city administration.
“We want to make sure the money is used to benefit the community,” she said. “I hope the committees matter.”
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said the scoring and criteria are meant as a starting point for the committees.
“We want to get the money put to use as soon as possible.”
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, who serves on the business and nonprofit organizations committees, said Muncie has already used the process.
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”
Lelia Kelley, director of the Anderson Community Development Department, said she is looking at the federal guidelines as funding decisions are determined.
“We want to be serving the population that is meant to be served,” she said. “I’m looking at compliance and reporting.”
Winkler said the city is looking to use the federal funds for the long-term benefit of the community.
“Everyone has a vote that counts,” he said of the committee members.
In their spending plan for the American Rescue Plan funds, city officials have allocated $2.2 million for small business assistance, $2.2 million for nonprofits, $2,250,000 for homeowner assistance, $2,250,000 for affordable housing and $900,000 for homeless programs.