LAPEL — An agreement approved by homeowners in the Montgomery Farms addition could keep a developer from constructing new housing.
Homeowners in the addition, south of Lapel, amended the agreements to require any new construction to include a crawl space or basement and be similar to the designs of the existing homes.
Representatives from Arbor Homes told the Lapel Town Council on Thursday that the change would keep them from constructing up 12 houses in the addition. Arbor Homes planned to construct the houses on a slab.
The Town Council voted to provide $25,000 from the Olivia Cascadden gift to the Park Board to return the park fund to a positive balance.
The Cascadden gift to the Lapel community was announced in 2018.
The park fund was showing a negative balance and the council members agreed to provide the $25,000.
Paula Kelly, deputy clerk/treasurer from the Park Board, had already received $50,000 from the Cascadden gift this year for work on the new athletic complex.
According to the terms of the gift from Cascadden, the Madison County Community Foundation will distribute the interest on the $2.5 million principal on a rotating basis to the town of Lapel and to fund scholarships for students at Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School.
Starting its 11th year, the foundation will distribute $100,000 plus any interest with the expectation that the money would be completely distributed in 25 years. Any money left at that time would be distributed to the town of Lapel.
Other business
• Spencer Dulaney took the oath of office to serve as the fifth full-time officer with the Lapel Police Department.
• The council set Trick or Treat hours on Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the hours will be on Nov. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.
