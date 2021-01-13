ANDERSON – The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has voted to approve nearly $1.2 million in funding for two replacement wells for the city’s water department.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the request of Neal McKee, superintendent of the Anderson Water Department.
McKee said the tax increment financing funding would be used to replace two wells in the Lafayette well field off County Road 300 North.
The city recently opened a new drinking water treatment plant in the area.
“The two wells will support the treatment plant,” McKee said. “We’re trying now to complete the project.”
The city has been working to replace four existing wells in the Lafayette well field since 2018.
“This will increase the capacity for the well field and the treatment plant,” McKee said.
The two wells being replaced are 40 years old and operating at 70% capacity, he said.
After the project is completed, the city will have nine wells along County Road 300 North.
Redevelopment commission member Danny McGhee asked whether the requested $1,193,000 would be sufficient to complete the project.
Designer Lori Young said the available funding should be adequate to complete the project and added that $80,000 has been included for contingency costs and $50,000 for land acquisition.
Much of the material required for the project has already been purchased, according to McKee.
Commission members received an update on the improvements to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 25th Street to Interstate 69 and to 73rd Street leading into The Flagship industrial park.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the final work on MLK Boulevard will begin this spring and take about two months.
The commission approved $4.7 million for the project; the final cost is estimated at $4.5 million, Leser said.
Richard Symmes was elected to serve as president of the commission for 2021, with McGhee elected as vice president and Aspen Clemons retained as secretary.
McGhee was nominated by Clemons to serve as president, but Symmes was elected by a 3-2 vote. Symmes was joined by Kenny Davenport and David Eicks in voting for him to continue to serve as president.
