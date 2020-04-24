ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved $900,000 for the continued renovation of the former Courtyard Apartments.
During a Thursday virtual meeting, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) voted to provide the funding in tax increment financing revenues to Property Resources Associates for the renamed Bingham Square Apartments.
The tax increment financing bond to pay for the additional improvements to the apartments will be paid through increased property tax payments.
ARC member Danny McGhee voted no, maintaining the amount awarded should be $700,000 because of the current occupancy rate.
Ron Plichta of Property Resources Associates said reduced funding from the city would result in a shortfall somewhere in the project.
“We’re trying to build a community,” he said.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said other investors looked at the apartment complex and decided not to make the investment.
He said the requested funding and what has been spent to date is in line with estimates to rehabilitate the complex.
“We want this to be a positive thing for the west side,” Broderick said.
Plichta said he hopes the project is completed by November. The company is looking at other potential projects in Anderson.
He said they would eventually like to have 500 housing units in the city.
Work completed to date includes repaving of parking lots, new windows and doors installed and several apartments remodeled.
The company is planning to spend $159,000 to repair the sewer and water lines in the complex.
Plichta said 55% of the 129 apartment units are occupied.
He previously said the original cost to renovate the 129 units and to purchase the property was $816,000. He said there was a lot of hidden damage when they took ownership and the cost has risen to an estimated $1.9 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.