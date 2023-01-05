ANDERSON – The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has voted to approve the purchase of the Anderson Township building on Madison Avenue.
The ARC Thursday voted to approve $1.9 million in tax increment financing revenues to purchase the building for $1.7 million and provide $200,000 for the remodeling of the former Boy Scout building on East Tenth Street for the new office location of the Trustee’s office.
ARC member Danny McGhee said he was disappointed that the members only recently learned of the potential purchase that has been discussed for six months.
“We could have been briefed in an executive session,” McGhee said. “I want this to happen, but do things in the right way. We’re responsible to the citizens of Anderson.”
McGhee said the resolution approving the agreement wasn’t included on the ARC agenda and members hadn’t received copies of the resolution.
He made the motion to include the resolution on the agenda, which was passed unanimously by ARC members.
Former Anderson Township Trustee John Bostic said the ARC can’t afford to turn down the deal before the vote was taken.
“You’re getting the building for $1.7 million that will serve the kids and the community,” Bostic said.”
Bostic said the Anderson Township Trustee’s office can’t afford to make the $300,000 annual payment on the $2.3 million in bonds from poor relief funds.
“Every year the trustee loses money in poor relief to pay the bond,” he said.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said as part of the agreement with Trustee Mike Shively the ARC is also receiving the former Trustee building site at 14th Street and Central Avenue.
The relocation is scheduled to be completed by July 1.
Broderick said the current township building will continue to be used as a Community Center operated by the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department to provide programming for children and senior citizens on a year-round basis.
He said the 2024 proposed budget for the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department will be increased to pay the maintenance and utility costs of the building and to hire additional staff.
“We will continue to have our daily senior walks and continue to have various sporting activities,” Broderick said. “The gym will also continue to be available for pickle ball as well as intramural and recreational basketball.
“We want to expand programming for kids and senior citizens,” he said. “The city is in a better financial position to operate the facility.”
ARC member Perry Washington said a priority has to be the continuation and expansion of programs offered at the facility.
Washington said the young people in the community are using the facility more than the Geater Center.
“We want to make sure the programming happens to continue to serve the community,” he said.
In 2016 the Broderick administration agreed to lease the former Army Reserve Building to Bostic for $1 per year for 50 years.
The city owned the land where the armory is located and the federal government was willing to terminate the lease agreement.