ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission will get an independent inspection of the troubled Bingham Square Apartments.
The commission voted Monday to hire Loveless Inspections to survey all 129 apartments and the buildings‘ exteriors.
Loveless will be paid $40 to inspect each apartment and $400 for the exterior, which the ARC will pay.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. said Loveless is expected to start his inspection Tuesday and complete it within two weeks.
“We’re trying to determine what work has been done and what has to be done,” Winkler said. “We can then put a plan in place.”
The rehabilitation work was to have been completed by June 1, said ARC member Perry Washington, and most of the work has not been done.
The Anderson Housing Authority conducted an inspection of the 21 apartments occupied by its clients and the foyers of the buildings.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Monday she is awaiting the written report from its inspector.
“It would be interesting to compare the two inspections,” Washington said. “There has been no type of plan from Bingham.”
ARC Attorney Mike Austin said Washington has been monitoring the situation.
He said the June 1 deadline for completion of the work could be excused for circumstances beyond the developer’s control, including a government declared pandemic.
“It was hard to enforce the deadline,” Austin said. “We don’t have a deadline at this point. We will set a new deadline.”
Last year the Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to complete the renovation of the former Courtyard Apartments, 2725 W. 16th St.
The funds came from revenues generated by the city’s Tax Increment Financing district.
The city is not obligated to repay the bond issue, which is being funded by the increased assessed valuation of Bingham Square Apartments.
In a statement, Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. said that Property Resources paid $2.3 million for the property and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
“Earlier this year, we began to receive complaints about the living conditions in the property,” Broderick said. “Several city departments undertook action on the complaints, and the ACR engaged their legal team to investigate the matter.”
Broderick said the developer has assured the ARC that it will take the necessary steps to comply with the city’s building codes.
“While we all understand that COVID has created many difficulties, we nonetheless expect and demand that the owners not only fulfill the specific terms of their contract, but that they also live up to their earlier promises and the spirit of the agreement.”
Broderick said the city will continue to monitor all aspects of the compliance and will take any legal action needed to enforce the agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.