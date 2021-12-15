ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has scheduled an executive session to learn about the discussions with the owner of Bingham Square Apartments.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday said during its regular meeting that there would be no discussion about the status of the beleaguered apartment complex.
Chairman Richard Symmes said the executive session would include ARC members, attorney Mike Austin and Economic Development Director Greg Winkler.
Austin has been in discussion with the attorney for Bingham Square Apartments, which has been owned by Property Resource Associates for several months.
Earlier this year, discussions started when Property Resource Associates announced it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers and declined to let an ARC-hired contractor inspect the vacant apartments.
Last year, Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to complete renovations of the former Courtyard Apartments, 2725 W. 16th St.
The funds came from revenues generated by the city’s tax increment financing district.
The city isn’t obligated to repay the bond issue, which is being funded by the increased assessed valuation of the Bingham Square Apartments.
Property Resource Associates paid $2.3 million for the property and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
The ARC wants the company to repay the $935,000 since the renovation work was not completed by a June deadline.
Danny McGhee, ARC member, said the executive session is for the members to learn about the progress of negotiations.
McGhee said the ARC will update the local community at a later date about the status of the negotiations.
Rebecca Crumes, a member of the Anderson City Council, asked the ARC to listen to at least one tenant about Bingham Square.
“We’re not ready to discuss it with the public,” Symmes said. “We want to hear from our attorney.”
Other business
The ARC took under advisement two bids received for emergency repairs to the former Marsh grocery store on Nichol Avenue.
He said Wednesday the downspouts can’t drain because the storm sewer line was crushed and water is seeping into the building and collecting there.
Chuck Johnson, Inc. submitted a bid of $4,838 for the repairs; Watson’s Excavating’s bid was $5,165.
