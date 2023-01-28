ANDERSON — In the past few years, Democrats in Indiana have been advocating for the legalization of marijuana, but three Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to begin the discussions.
The bill was introduced in the Indiana House by Rep. Zachary Payne, R-Jeffersonville, with Rep. Kyle Pierce, R-Anderson, Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo and Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Indianapolis, as co-authors.
The legislation would legalize both recreational use and medical use of marijuana by anyone over the age of 21 and medical use for anyone under the age of 18 with an identification card recommended by a physician.
The bill also exempts the purchase of medical marijuana from the state sales tax.
It has been assigned to the Public Health Committee in the Indiana House.
The Legislative Services Agency has estimated the state will lose $120,000 in general fund revenues and $20,700 to the state user fee fund through the courts.
The bill would require the Indiana Department of Health to develop rules and issue the identification cards.
“It won’t get heard,” Pierce said of a committee hearing for the legislation. “There is a low chance that any marijuana bill will be passed.”
He noted that surrounding states including Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan have passed laws legalizing both recreational and medical use of marijuana.
“I wanted to show my support to start the discussion about legalizing marijuana,” Pierce said. “We’re getting closer to having a discussion. There is a good chance of a discussion about medical use of marijuana.”
He said no legislation to legalize marijuana has ever received a committee hearing in the Indiana General Assembly.
VanNatter noted that he has authored legislation to decriminalize possession of marijuana over the past four years.
“We shouldn’t be arresting people for small amounts of marijuana,” he said. “It needs to be discussed.”
VanNatta said he is hopeful the decriminalization bill will get a hearing in the Courts and Criminal Code Committee.
“It would be the first marijuana bill to get a hearing,” he said.
VanNatter said the legalization bill is the result of a summer study committee.
“There have been a few Republicans over the past few years really pushing for legalization,” he said. “The support is growing among legislators. People are realizing the tide is turning when it comes to the public.”