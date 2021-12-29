ANDERSON — Several local residents are in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital following a Christmas Day crash.
The Anderson Police Department Crash Team responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Raible Avenue, according to a press release.
A Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by David Kunstonn, 48, was traveling southbound on Raible Avenue and a Toyota Camry traveling northbound, driven by Cloyd Carter, when the accident took place.
Because of the severity of the injuries everyone involved, including three juveniles, was transported to Indianapolis for treatment.
Riding in the front passenger seat of the Toyota was Kendall Carter, 11, with Shiloh Carter, 13, and Cristiano Carter, 2, in the rear seat.
Amy Barton, 39, was a passenger in Kunston’s vehicle.
The accident remains under investigation.
